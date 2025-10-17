Olivia and her students celebrate ten years of performing arts school in Rugby
Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts Rugby is a weekend performing arts school for children, offering acting, drama, comedy, and filmmaking, every Saturday.
Led by Principal Olivia Medlock and a team of teachers, the school is based at Rugby College with their very own working theatre, green room and mirrored studio.
Olivia said: “We're so happy to be celebrating our tenth anniversary.
"We celebrated by hosting a party for past and current students and their families to come together and party.
"We’re passionate about what we do, and we strongly believe that the important life skills your child gains at PQA - like confidence, resilience and communication - will stick with them throughout life.
"We create a nurturing environment in which our students can explore many areas of the performing arts world whilst having the best time and making firm friends with shared interests, known for our high level quality film making and feature films.”
Weekly sessions include comedy and drama, musical theatre and film and television for children and young people aged 4-18.
Olivia added: “At PQA Rugby, we deliver first-class performing arts sessions giving children the space to learn new skills, make friends, build self-belief, all in a safe and welcoming environment while they explore the world of performing arts.
“The best part, there is no need to pick just one class, PQA's weekly three-hour sessions explore: comedy and drama class: your child will learn creative play, improv and scriptwriting; musical theatre class: your child will learn to sing, dance and act for theatre; film and television class: your child will start to storyboard, screenwrite, film and act for television.
"We are enrolling for students aged 4-18 to come and join our PQA family. We have classes on Saturday mornings and afternoons.”
To book a free session visit https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/rugby/
Have you got something to celebrate that you’d like to share with the Rugby Advertiser and Warwickshire World? We want to hear from yiou! Tell us about it by emailing [email protected]