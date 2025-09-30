Pinkertons gig: Rugby music favourites return to town for charity show
The clock is being turned back to the 1960s for a charity show in Rugby.
Pinkertons – also known as Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours – will headline a show at the Railway Club in Hillmorton Road on October 10.
Michelle Newman-Clark, said: “My Dad Tony formed the band and they became a famous group in the 60s with some hits reaching the charts.
"Last year’s gig was amazing and we’re sure it’s going to be another great night.”
Tickets are £10, available at the club or on the door.