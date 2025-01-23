Prepare for a T-Rex-sized dose of laughter as dinosaur show stomps into Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in Rugby are invited to a roaringly fun show at Macready Theatre this half-term.

Hold On To Your Butts stomps into town on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21.

It’s a blend of comedy, sound effects, and physical theatre.

Amie Johnson, Macready Theatre Manager, interviewed Charlie Richards, Associate Director of the show, who shared his excitement: “The show has a perfect balance of thoughtful storytelling and silliness.

"It is truly one of the most enjoyable projects I have been a part of."

The show is at 7.30pm on February 20 and 5pm the following day. Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/rugby/macready-theatre to find out more and book tickets, which vary in prices.