Prepare for a T-Rex-sized dose of laughter as dinosaur show stomps into Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Families in Rugby are invited to a roaringly fun show at Macready Theatre this half-term.

Hold On To Your Butts stomps into town on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21.

It’s a blend of comedy, sound effects, and physical theatre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amie Johnson, Macready Theatre Manager, interviewed Charlie Richards, Associate Director of the show, who shared his excitement: “The show has a perfect balance of thoughtful storytelling and silliness.

Family fun in Rugby.Family fun in Rugby.
Family fun in Rugby.

"It is truly one of the most enjoyable projects I have been a part of."

The show is at 7.30pm on February 20 and 5pm the following day. Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/rugby/macready-theatre to find out more and book tickets, which vary in prices.

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice