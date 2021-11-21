Queen and Ben Elton's musical We Will Rock You heads out on a 27-venue tour next year - this is where you can see it

Kicking off in Portsmouth at the Kings Theatre on February 7, the tour will then play 27 venues around the country.
The musical has seen unprecedented success in theatres and arenas all around the world since it first premiered in London nearly 20 years ago at the Dominion Theatre in May 2002. And now, the original writer of We Will Rock You and godfather of stand-up comedy, Ben Elton will be back in the Director’s chair working with the new 2022 cast ready to rock UK audiences once again.
Ben Elton said: “I can hardly believe it’s been 20 years since We Will Rock You premiered in London. Or that much of what we thought was science fiction in the script back then has turned into science fact! I guess Queen were always ahead of the game!
"I’ve directed this show all over the world and I can’t wait to bring it home to the UK with a brand new production and a fabulous cast of young Bohemians, most of whom were rocking in their cradles when this adventure first began.”
The musical extravaganza featuring 24 of Queen’s greatest hits, which has been watched by over 16 million people in 19 countries, will once again rock theatres across the UK from February next year.
The cast will see Ian McIntosh play Galileo, Elena Skye as Scaramouche, Jenny O’Leary as Killer Queen and Adam Strong as Khashoggi. Together with Michael Mckell as Buddy, Martina Ciabatti Mennell as Oz, David Michael Johnson as Brit, and an Ensemble including Laura Bird, Kate Leiper, Joanne Harper, Anna Davey, Edward Leigh, Spin, Karen Walker, David Muscat, Damien Walsh, Laura Ava-Scott, Victoria Collins, Joseph Connor, Louis Clarke-Clare and Jacob Fearey.
We Will Rock You’ 2022 UK Tour Dates
February 7 to 12 – Portsmouth: Kings Theatre
February 14 to 19 - York: Grand Opera House
February 21 to 27 – Hall for Cornwall
February 28 to March 5 – Bournemouth: Pavilion Theatre
March 7 to 12 – Stoke: Regent Theatre
March 14 to 19 – Liverpool: Empire Theatre
March 21 to 26 – Northampton: Royal & Derngate
March 28 to April 2 – Milton Keynes Theatre
April 4 to 16 – Cardiff: Millennium Centre
April 18 to 23 – Bristol Hippodrome
April 25 to 30 – Reading: Hexagon
May 2 to 7 – Aylesbury: Waterside Theatre
May 9 to 14 – Ipswich: Regent Theatre
May 16 to 21 – Torquay: Princess Theatre
May 23 to 28 – Wolverhampton: Grand Theatre
May 30 to June 4 – New Wimbledon Theatre
June 6 to 11 – Stockton: Globe Theatre
June 13 to 18 – Peterborough: New Theatre
June 20 to 25 – Norwich: Theatre Royal
June 27 to July 2 - Bromley: Churchill Theatre
July 4 to 30 - Birmingham Hippodrome
August 1 to 6 – Southend: Cliffs Pavilion
August 8 to – Canterbury: Marlowe Theatre
August 15 to 20 – Southampton: Mayflower Theatre
August 22 to 27 – Newcastle: Theatre Royal
August 29 to September 3 – Sheffield: City Hall
September 5 to 10 - Manchester: Palace Theatre
Tickets from wewillrockyou.com