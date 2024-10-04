Review: Complex show at Rugby's Benn Hall brought to life by hard working team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shrek the Musical, Five Star Theatre, The Benn Hall, until Saturday, October 5

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At times it is hard to remember life before Shrek.

As a parent, a new Disney film was always a big occasion but then along came Shrek, with the essential heartwarming angle you wanted to put in front of your youngsters - but also an irreverence and humour that kept both the little kids and us big kids engaged.

In shorter form, we already had Wallace & Gromit to break the Disney stranglehold with fresh wit – but Shrek was a full-length, big screen triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrek on stage at the Benn Hall. Picture: RB Media.

It was no surprise that sequels followed the 2001 original and a musical adaptation emerged relatively quickly in 2009.

While the film was distinctive in using well-known hits from various generations, the musical retells the story with a set of original songs.

It’s evolved over time but few of those songs have entered the mainstream consciousness and the complexity of bringing the remarkable collection of characters to life means productions are a rare treat.

But it’s the kind of challenge Five Star thrives on and the enduring love for the story in all formats ensured a packed audience at the Benn Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cast of Shrek at the Benn Hall. Picture: RB Media.

While there are so many remarkable characters dotted throughout, everything flowed because the casting of Shrek worked so well.

Undoubtedly a dream role for Shane Kenny-Costello, from his very first appearance he was a commanding presence, setting the bar high vocally and dramatically. In a nice touch, his younger self was played by one of his real-life younger siblings, Elexya.

Ciaran Dempsey thrived as Donkey, the energetic sidekick and Heather Bunnewell was captivating as Princess Fiona – with a special shout-out for her two younger selves, Dorrit Davies and Mabel Watson, who took their own time on stage well but then combined brilliantly for a three-part harmony on I Know It’s Today.

Hats off also to James Maclean as Lord Farquaad, who never flagged in being on stage on his knees, while Jasmine Sheehan was a delightful human form of the impressive dragon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were many other bright moments from the host of other characters, from the magical way Pinocchio’s nose grew to the exceedingly cool dance routine of the Three Blind Mice.

So, yes, a complex show brought to life by a hard-working team on and off-stage.

And that admiration shone through when the performance was paused in the second half because of sound problems, apparently due to issues with the mics and sweaty heads.

There were few grumbles from the audience – more of the view that these things happen – and then renewed support for the cast as they returned to the stage, still with some sound issues but in a true show of team spirit, not thrown out by the unexpected interruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take away that extra time and it’s still quite a long show and maybe not so engaging for the youngest members of the audience as the film - though it’s often colourful and big cast numbers like the anthemic Freak Flag are a joy to behold.

But if there were shortcomings, that was about the source material and not the performance.

I’m A Believer as the finale, rather overshadowed most of the songwriting that went before but was the perfect number to get the audience on their feet to ensure the cast and crew knew they’d been remarkable and well worth the applause that rang out.