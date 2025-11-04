Review: Coven visits Macready Theatre in Rugby for a night of witches and cackles

Review: Discovery of Witches by Edy Hurst at the Macready Theatre, Rugby

Performed at the Macready Theatre for one night only before Halloween, Edy Hurst’s Discovery of Witches offers a comedic exploration of the Pendle Witch Trials, reframed through the lens of neurodivergence and modern identity.

Hurst draws on historical figures such as John Law and Elizabeth Device, connecting their persecution to contemporary discussions of difference and diagnosis.

The piece blends personal reflection, social commentary, and moments of stand-up, positioning Hurst as a kind of ‘21st-century shaman’ navigating between folklore and self-awareness.

There are flashes of absurd humour a comical tarot reading, a nod to Vengaboys-era nostalgia, and riffs on the commercialisation of witchcraft in modern culture.

Beneath this, the performance touches on serious ideas: the vulnerability of outsiders, political unrest, and society’s tendency to marginalise those who don’t fit the norm.

Audience responses were mixed, with some appreciating the show’s ambition and others finding the shifts in tone uneven.

Members of the Coven of Yggdrasil, a local group, attended, adding an extra layer of community resonance to the evening.

Hurst ends with a line that sums up the show’s premise:

“Well, we are all a bit magic.”

It’s a statement that gestures toward empathy and shared humanity whether or not the performance itself fully casts that spell may depend on the viewer.

