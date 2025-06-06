Ghost Stories – The Curve, Leicester – until June 7 – Lucie Green

This theatrical thrill-fest is not a show for the faint hearted.

Created by The League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson, and Andy Nyman, co-creator of Derren Brown’s television and stage shows, Ghost Stories is a unique and exciting experience.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

A scene from Ghost Stories. Picture: The Curve.

Before I go further, I’ll explain why my review is vague – viewers are asked to not give ‘too much of the game away’ and spoil it for others. We’re happy to oblige.

What I can say is, the cast were excellent and I particuarly loved the atmospheric sets with smoke and haze. It’s all a little bit Black Mirror with, erm, an extra bang or two.

Ghost Stories has been exhilarating audiences in the West End for two years and across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film.

The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. If you’re a little bit nervous or edgy, perhaps think twice before you get tickets.

So go along and find out for yourself why Ghost Stories is a theatre masterpiece not to be missed.

Ghost Stories is on at The Curve until Saturday, June 7. Visit https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/ghost-stories/