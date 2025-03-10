Review: 'Rugby Theatre's latest offering is utterly – and consistently - brilliant'

A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams – Rugby Theatre - until Saturday, March 15

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the drama of the awards season still swirling all around us, here’s something created on home turf that deserves to pick up a few gongs when this year comes to an end.

As a professional cynic, you try hard to ensure your heart’s not in it when it comes to something universally held in the highest acclaim.

But there are always exceptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scenes from the show. Pictures: Martin Pulley

And this is one of those occasions when the combination of writing and performance deserves the highest praise.

Big-name productions of Streetcar have been harvesting their own prizes in recent times but, once again, Rugby Theatre does something that reminds you that the distinction between professional and amateur is payment - not quality.

The text is of a sort that’s perfect for endless A-level discussions – about how we respond now to this intense study of life and relationships as the world seemed when the play first emerged in 1947.

Intensity is at the heart of the whole experience. There’s a single – but quite wonderful set – and it runs for two hours 45 minutes including the interval, which equates to words galore for those in key roles, their efforts punctuated with some fine support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The essence of the whole thing sees the old world order collide with the harsh reality of the new when Blanche DuBois – a Southern belle who has hit hard times – comes to stay in a tiny apartment with her sister Stella.

The conflict between Blanche and Stella’s husband Stanley is the making of the drama and the brilliant casting has struck gold here. Mia Ballard is our Blanche, delivering a distinctive southern drawl throughout as she exposes this complex central character in a remarkable and nuanced performance.

Stanley is a role forever associated with Marlon Brando but fear not, in Chris Allen-Mason, we had our own magnificently moody and towering physical presence, delivering his lines with utter conviction and, so often, menace.

His treatment of his wife is classic coercive control to our eyes and ears but Hollybeth Gourlay brings us a memorable Stella, trapped in the world Williams created, her agonies screaming across the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others catch the eye. Gareth Cooper as Mitch is part of Stanley’s gang but offers us the intended difference and depth, while the fiery couple upstairs both make their mark.

Rosie Collins, like Hollybeth, is a newcomer to Henry Street but her rich experience elsewhere shines through as Eunice Hubble. And a special mention for Archie Parker in his key role of three as Steve Hubble - as the programme stresses, he is one of our own.

Homegrown talent always means a lot to football fans and he’s undoubtedly a Rugby name to look out for on stage.

With a classic play and strong cast it’s easy to ignore all the other elements and people that have made this such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key to it all is director Wendy Kay who has risen to the considerable challenge of such a well-loved piece.

With that stunning set of extraordinary detail, great lighting and costumes that feel so right, she has created something that is gripping yet dynamic too.

Utterly compelling. Utterly – and consistently - brilliant.

Richard Howarth