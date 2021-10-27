REVIEW: The Grey Mist, by The Priory Theatre

The Grey Mist

With the newly refurbished front-of-house, the audience were clearly delighted to be back at The Priory for this gripping ghost story.

The single set – a 1920s country doctor’s surgery – and costumes were up to The Priory’s usual high standard.

The different scenes involved only minimal changes of minor props, with the impressive addition of sound tracks when the stage darkened for the changes.

The experienced cast all delivered their lines well.

Dr Trent (Phil Spencer) was the new doctor in a rural practice, his predecessor having died suddenly after only a short time, who became progressively troubled by the recurring appearance of a mysterious young woman.

The tentative romance with his secretary (Gill Halford) could not deflect him as he became increasingly obsessed about discovering the woman’s identity.

He had a considerable amount of dialogue and conveyed well his growing anxiety as he was increasingly affected by the grey mist.

The sub-text was “it will all end in tears”, as the locals tried to deflect him.

Gerald Hudson was particularly impressive as Corby, the curmudgeonly handyman and gardener, with some comic exchanges with Anita Dalton as

Simpkin, the blustery housekeeper, who bustled about supplying endless cups of tea.

An interesting device was having a narrator (Kevin Coughlan) who conveyed an increasing sense of unease.

It should have really enhanced the play, but the script had too much tell-and-not-show dialogue, with characters repeating what we already knew.

This was the first play by an experienced author, which he adapted from one of his stories.

The Priory team did an excellent job with what was a pedestrian and ponderous script.