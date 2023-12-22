Review: 'The Priory Theatre's panto in Kenilworth is the funniest I have seen in many years'

Reviewer Charles Essex had a great night watching Dick Whittington at The Priory Theatre - and says it is a 'must see'

Performed at The Priory Theatre, Thursday December 21, 2023 [until January 7, 2024].

Review by Charles Essex

A top notch team of writer/director Ethan Smith and choreographer Ashton Taylor laid the foundation for a great pantomime with Ethan’s version of Dick Whittington.

The cast did Ethan’s very funny and clever script proud. They had the audience in hysterics in what was a top drawer performance. The chemistry and banter between Steve Bingham [Dame Flossie] and Owen Prosser-Stock [fall guy and side-kick Jack] underpinned this hilarious production. Their adlibbing was outrageous with some forgotten lines and missed cues, but this added all the more to the entertainment.

Steve and Owen are the role models of how to play pantomime leads. They had great rapport with the audience and were clearly thoroughly enjoying themselves, and that conveyed itself to the audience. Their stamina is admirable, especially in view of this production’s long run.

Hannah Dodd as the Fairy sang beautifully. Linzi Mills as Dick Whittington showed her background in musical theatre. She was very accomplished in her first principal role. All the cast and dancers showed real confidence. Ashton can be especially proud of her young dance team.

There were several memorable highlights. The choreography by almost the full cast to Anything Goes was wonderful. Jack sorting through his DVD collection, calling out the titles that fitted ‘inappropriately’ with the nearby conversation was very entertaining. The slapstick rendition of The 12 Days of Christmas was a riotous masterpiece.

