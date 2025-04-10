Review: 'There is much to relish in this intense piece at Rugby Theatre'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Educating Rita – Rugby Theatre - until Saturday, April 12

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are occasions when you realise you’re exceptional… and not necessarily in a way you want to go public with.

Let’s get it out of the way now… I’m not a Julie Walters fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So while I have seen (once) the much-loved film she stars in with Michael Caine, I was able to walk into Rugby Theatre not at all anxious about how the stage version would measure up.

A scene from the show. Picture: Martin Pulley.

But whether you love the film or are the only other person in the whole world who doesn’t care for it, there is much to relish in this intense piece of theatre.

In this context, it is presented with a single set and just two characters – Malcolm Stewart is our Frank, the ageing lecturer with a drink problem and Suzanne Swan is Rita, who finds the inner strength to defy the expectations the world has for her.

Willy Russell’s script remains a wonderful piece of work. The writing has comedy woven through it but has so many layers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I remember spending a double English lesson on two lines of a Blake poem – one of the writers to be referenced here – and at that rate we could have easily spent half a term dissecting the themes that abound as working-class Rita gets her education.

But while the script is exceptional source material, there’s no doubt it was the performance of it that captured the hearts of those watching.

Yes, the first half has brief divisions to create several scenes but in essence our two players are on stage for an hour and 20 minutes, barely faltered and the time flew by.

Credit to director Nigel Nicholson for giving the pair the encouragement to meet the challenge and keep up the pace, a spirit that continued into the much shorter but still captivating second half.

But above all it was one of those nights when you’re left in awe of two people grasping that many lines to perform not just the show you’ve seen – but a whole run of them.

Remarkable.