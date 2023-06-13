When two peers of the realm, one an acclaimed composer of music and the other, a writer of some note, put their heads together and decided to write a little something for the stage, it may have seemed natural to them, that a musical set in a posh prep school, would be the perfect location.

Looking around, they came upon the successful movie version of School of Rock and decided it had everything needed for another successful Lloyd-Webber project.

It has a hero, Dewey Finn, who is a bit of a rough diamond with an attitude problem; it has a dynamic plot, to turn posh kids into streetwise kids, written by Julian Fellowes; it has a musical score by Andrew Lloyd-Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater – and it has songs from the original movie, which starred Jack Black in the lead role.

School of Rock... School of Rock... School of Rock. Photo: Martin Pulley.

The decision by Rugby Theatre to present School of Rock, is a mark of their growing confidence and the reputation they have built for providing high-quality stage productions.

Professional performances by volunteers, is what they promise, and this commitment alone may have confirmed Rugby Theatre’s place among the first amateur venues to be granted a licence to stage School of Rock.

The show’s director, Kenny Robinson, said: “We spent some time auditioning for this show. We had young people from local stage and dance schools and some who had never been on the stage before.

“Mix them all together, and what do you get? Ordered chaos. But put them on stage and, like magic, they are transformed into a very disciplined cast who can deliver a performance that brings an audience to their feet. I’m so proud of them all.

Musical youth... Photo: Martin Pulley.

“It’s been a great and joyful experience working with these young people and the audience response has been very positive,” he continued.

“The pace of the show? Perhaps a little breathtaking at times, but I think most will have left the theatre carrying that feel-good warmth with them.

"After all, it is a feelgood story with feelgood songs,” he added.

What is hard to ignore, is that within the story, there is a clear and important message of hope to parents, delivered in the narrative by the kids and in the song, ‘if only they would listen’.

That's entertainment. Photo: Martin Pulley.

It proved to be an emotional moment for the mums and dads sitting in the stalls, especially when they heard the line, ‘I’m not the kid you want me to be’.

But I suspect the scene that will be remembered, will be when the whole cast gathered on stage to close the show with the title number.

It brought the audience to their feet with noisy approval and hand-clapping enthusiasm.

School of Rock will run until Sunday, June 18, with two teams performing through the run and on Saturday and Sunday there will be two performances on each day.

Proper music... Photo: Martin Pulley.

To check on availability and to buy tickets, go online to the theatre’s website.

Education with a difference... Photo: Martin Pulley.