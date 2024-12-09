Review: 'Wonderful way for Rugby Theatre to celebrate its 75th anniversary'

A Christmas Carol - Rugby Theatre in collaboration with In the Round Theatre – Richard Howarth

A year ago I went to see Christopher Eccleston in the Old Vic’s annual retelling of the Dickens tale – so no pressure Rugby and In the Round in following that…

And, to be fair, while I missed the free mince pies handed out in London, this was a wonderful way for Rugby Theatre to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

I have no idea if he is any kind of doctor in the real world but as our time-travelling Scrooge, Andy MacCallum was a magnificent choice to be at the heart of this compelling take on the classic tale.

Into the Round will be a new name to many but is an independent youth initiative aimed at Rugby young people who want to act. It was founded by Henry Street veterans Robert Sloan and Darren Pratt - and with Robert coming up with the adaptation, it readily became a landmark, joint enterprise for the two companies.

All the familiar characters were there, plus a company of 11 young narrators who framed the story and kept the action moving along.

That meant a huge cast which undoubtedly contributed to the run being sold out before opening night but there was never a sense of any of the actors being given a role just to add an extra auntie or two to row E.

Indeed, a whole raft of ideas was used to keep the audience interested, working with a fine set and a brilliant array of lanterns overhead, which could change colour with the moods and were part of an impressive lighting operation.

Costumes were consistently on the money and there was a combination of familiar carols and original music to add to the interest.

A special mention from among the other clever moments has to be the smoke coming from Marley’s costume, all part of a fine dramatic turn from Malcolm Stewart.

There were a few things that didn’t quite work – at times younger voices were outgunned by adult singing or the band; one phase felt more like a workshop exercise than essential to the plot - and the closing song was a bit too jolly musical theatre, after deep emotions had been stirred by Scrooge’s enlightenment.

But that’s far too bah, humbug – there were so many more memorable moments.

If a successful Scrooge allowed everyone else to flourish, other key characters added to the sense of triumph.

The three ghosts were cast - and presented - quite differently but all made a lasting impression – Evangeline Parker a delightful Past; Simon Burne going quite Brian Blessed as Present in his extraordinary get-up – and Simon Ainley was given a striking entrance that allowed his silent but physical presence to have an impact on the future.

Everyone who got a ticket will have their own favourites and that’s how it should be – and this bold choice of a joint operation shows that while public opinion is quite clear that our hospital services are not keeping up with the demands of a fast-growing town, our creative life is in rude health.