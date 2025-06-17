Rugby dance students land dream opportunity to perform at Disneyland Paris
Students from the Christine Anderson Theatre School will be performing on the main stage in two separate shows in August.
The 80 dancers will be joined by 200 supporters travelling from Rugby.
Dancers aged from 6 - 18 have been busy rehearsing with Principal teacher Jo Walker since January to prepare for this opportunity of a lifetime.
Jo said: “Myself and all the teachers at C.A.T.S are extremely proud of all the students successes and we can't wait to make more memories in August this year doing what we love the most.
"We can't wait to see our students shine and sparkle on stage and represent our hometown of Rugby.”
Arts school founder Christine Anderson will also be travelling to France to support the students.