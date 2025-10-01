A fun-packed celebration for all the family is taking place in Rugby this weekend.

Rugby Literary Festival runs from October 3 – 5 in Rugby town centre.

It’s being organised by Rugby First, in partnership with Rugby Borough Council, and a variety of groups, authors, local businesses and organisations.

The festival has packed programme of storytelling, workshops, book fairs, authors, discussion panels, competitions, street art, children’s activities and a story trail.

The majority of the activities are free, but some are bookable.

The story trail takes place on Sunday, October 5, from 11am – 4pm. Trail maps are available from Rugby Literary Festival information point in Rugby Central shopping centre.

A family fun day is being held on Sunday (October 5).

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: "This is the second Rugby Literary Festival that has taken place and I am absolutely delighted with the programme and the amount of interest it has generated.

"A special thanks to all those who have come together to support the event along with Rugby Borough Council, Tritax Big Box, Rugby Central, The Rugby Hotel, The Percival Guildhouse, Warwickshire libraries and local author Lindsay Woodward."

Visit www.rugbyliteraryfestival.co.uk for the full programme and bookings. Visitors can browse events, book tickets online, and access all festival information in one place. A free printed guide is also available from Rugby Visitor Centre and local businesses.

