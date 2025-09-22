Rugby prepares for another celebration of books, stories and creativity

A celebration of books, stories and creativity is taking place in Rugby next month.

Rugby Literary Festival is returning to the town from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5.

The festival organised by Rugby First, in partnership with Rugby Borough Council, and a variety of groups, authors, local businesses and organisations, has launched its comprehensive new website featuring the complete programme for this year's festival.

A free festival guide is also available from town centre businesses and Rugby Visitor Centre.

Festival is a celebration for all the family.

The new website showcases the exciting, entertaining and educational packed programme of storytelling, workshops, book fairs, authors, discussion panels, street art and much more.

Visitors can browse events, book tickets online, and access all festival information in one place.

With free workshops, a story trail and giveaways for children, the festival is focused on all age ranges and abilities.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: "We're thrilled to launch our new website and guide which makes it easier than ever for people to discover and book the superb events that will bring visitors into the town centre.

"Please book early for events to avoid disappointment as many are likely to fill up quickly.

“The festival is also an opportunity to visit some of the fantastic shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure activities on offer in the town centre. Please remember to shop locally whenever possible and show your love and support for our Rugby Town Centre businesses.”

Visit www.rugbyliteraryfestival.co.uk for the full programme and bookings. A free printed guide is also available from Rugby Visitor Centre and local businesses.