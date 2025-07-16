Rugby School's Macready Theatre presents exciting Edinburgh Fringe previews

A handpicked selection of highly-acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe shows are being performed in Rugby.

From July 24-July 30, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the magic and excitement of the world’s largest arts festival at Rugby School’s Macready Theatre.

Theatre manager Amie Johnson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring the spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe to Rugby with this fantastic preview season.

"We’ve selected shows we believe will captivate, entertain, and inspire - and we can’t wait to share them with our audiences.”

Impressive line-up at Macready Theatre.

The Macready Fringe Previews boast an impressive line-up, including Tales From The Lighthouse - an enchanting musical voyage full of stories, songs, and

spellbinding puppetry, perfect for the over 5s and their families; The Odyssey - Troubadour Stageworks brings their highly successful musical adaptation of Homer’s epic tale to life. Designed for overs 7s and their families, this accessible production interweaves music and modern dialogue with Alexander

Pope’s poetical translation, touching on universal themes of loss, identity, and homecoming.

For a more mature audience: One Man Poe - prepare for a ‘marathon of the macabre’ with award-winning storyteller Stephen Smith. This sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show, hailed as the Winner of Best Horror Solo Show of Edinburgh Fringe 2024’ faithfully brings to life two of Edgar Allan Poe’s most terrifying gothic masterpieces: The Tell-Tale Heart and The Pit and the Pendulum.

Macready! Dickens' Theatrical Friend - written and performed by Offie Awards Finalist 2025 Mark Stratford, this highly acclaimed solo play tells the compelling

story of William Charles Macready, the great Victorian actor-manager after whom Macready Theatre is named and to whom Charles Dickens dedicated Nicholas

Nickleby.

8-bit Dream - Macready Theatre’s own Offie-nominated young actors, Square Pegs, present a brand-new, free-to-attend production.

Directed by Dr Tim Coker and movement directed by Ellen Finlay, this absurdist, fast-paced, and fun-filled show takes audiences back to an analogue age, exploring what it means to be human in a nostalgic and yearning quest for meaning.

Tickets are now on sale for all this month’s shows in Rugby.

For full show details, performance times, and to book your tickets, visit www.macreadytheatre.co.uk