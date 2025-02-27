Rugby Spring Fair is back! Seeing red, white and blue for day of family fun and celebrations
Celebrations are taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5) at Whitehall Recreation Ground.
Guests are being urged to dress up in red, white and blue to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.
The fair is being organised jointly by the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby; Rugby Heritage Lions Club, Rugby Round Table and Rugby’s 41 Club.
There will be fun activities for all ages including arena entertainment, fun dog show, 1940’s afternoon teas, beer tent, charity and business stalls.
Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby, said: “Rugby Spring Fair has always been a huge fun day for all the family with reasonable entry costs (with early birdbooking opportunities) and lots of free entertainment.
"The funds raised will be donated to charities supported by clubs on the organising team - who are all charities in their own right and aim to raise funds for local, national and international good causes.”
Arena entertainment is from local performance groups and youth organisations encouraging possible new members.
"We will also be featuring minority communities with the emphasis on multicultural entertainment,” added Pauline.
"You can also bring along your dog and enter the fun dow show. We have radio presenter Dan Sambell introducing lots of musicians from all types of genres.
"We look forward to seeing you there.”
The Stokes Fun Fair will also be on the fair ground. There will be an extra charge for those wanting bigger thrills. Food will be available all day from a wide range of outlets on the day.
More information can be found on www.rugbyspringfair.org.uk and https://facebook.com/rugbyspringfair For further information on sponsorship and advertising contact [email protected]
To book a stall contact [email protected] Gates open 11am.
