Twinkle will be at Rugby Theatre for one night only. Photo: Peter Weston.

Twinkle follows the journey of pantomime dame Harold Thropp, who has been at the top of his profession for more than 40 years.

As Harold prepares once again to revive his favourite character, Widow Twankey, he’s decided to make the ultimate stand against his nemesis, a smug reality television star called Jez.

Phil Reynolds, who is playing Harold in Sunday evening’s performance, said: “When I first read the script of Twinkle I knew I had to do it. It’s very much in the tradition of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues – hilariously funny one moment, achingly poignant the next.”

Kenilworth’s Talisman Theatre won runner-up in the full length play category for it at the National Drama Festival in July.

Advertisement

As Harold lays out of the tools of his art in a dingy dressing room beneath the stage – moth-eaten wig, ancient sticks of grease paint – his tragic secrets unfold, and the audience will discover the startling truths behind the dark act he’s preparing to commit.

Phil, from Leamington, added: “Twinkle is about someone who has spent his entire life at the top of his profession, to find himself not only having to give way to what he sees as a new generation of talentless newcomers, but also to see the very institution of pantomime being degraded.

“It’s a hard-hitting comedy that runs the gamut of emotions, and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to Rugby Theatre.”