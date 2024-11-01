Rugby's Olympic heroes kick off the Christmas season at big festive switch on

Rugby's Olympic heroes will kick off the Christmas season at the big festive switch on.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley Woods, Chelsie Giles and Lauren Henry will officially light at the town centre on Sunday, November 17.

The festive family event, delivered by Rugby First on behalf of Rugby Borough Council, will take place between noon and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 8,000 people are expected to enjoy the lights and Christmas celebrations.

A library picture of the celebrations.

The event includes live music and dance, funfair, children’s entertainment, street food and stalls.

Activities will take place on North Street, Church Street, Market Place, Regent Street, Henry Street, Albert Street, Bank Street and other areas of the town centre.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “The Christmas Light Switch-On is the biggest annual event in Rugby town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thousands of people come into the town to enjoy the event and provide a much-welcomed boost to the town centre economy, through shopping, eating and drinking – a great way to support the local business community!”

Linda said she hopes shoppers choose to pick up Christmas gifts in the town centre.

“It’s a great place to pick up your Christmas gifts, with a fantastic choice of national and independent stores offering a wide variety of interesting and unique gifts for friends and family,” she added.

"We also have some great food and drink offers from the many cafes, pubs, and restaurants in the town centre.”

For all the latest information and further updates on the Christmas light switch-on visit www.rugbyfirst.org or follow on socials.