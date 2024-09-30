Rugby's very own Billy Elliot dances way to success for classic Christmas ballet
Spencer Ellery-Martin, ten, has been chosen to appear in this year’s production of The Nutcracker at Birmingham Hippodrome.
He said: “I have hearing loss in both ears and I therefore wear hearing aids.
"Last year I was also diagnosed with autism, ADHD as well as clinical anxiety, but that doesn’t stop me from doing anything.”
His mother, Jaide, who runs Jaide’s Stage Studios in Rugby, is rightly proud of her son’s achievements.
“I think I might burst and want to shout this from the rooftops,” she said.
“Our little boy never ceases to amaze us every, single day.”
Jaide said Spencer, who has performed in the ballet before, was moved to tears when he found out he’d been selected.
She said: “He cried his little heart out when we told him the news, bless him.
"He said he didn’t think he’d been selected this time but it was something he had been dreaming about.
“We are so unbelievably proud of everything Spencer and his achievements. He’s worn hearing aids from a young age, but he doesn’t let this stop him.
"We cannot wait to watch you perform. He’s our little superstar.”
