Rugby's very own Billy Elliot dances way to success for classic Christmas ballet

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 14:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young Rugby ballet sensation is dancing his way to the top.

Spencer Ellery-Martin, ten, has been chosen to appear in this year’s production of The Nutcracker at Birmingham Hippodrome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I have hearing loss in both ears and I therefore wear hearing aids.

"Last year I was also diagnosed with autism, ADHD as well as clinical anxiety, but that doesn’t stop me from doing anything.”

Spencer will perform in The Nutcracker.Spencer will perform in The Nutcracker.
Spencer will perform in The Nutcracker.

His mother, Jaide, who runs Jaide’s Stage Studios in Rugby, is rightly proud of her son’s achievements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think I might burst and want to shout this from the rooftops,” she said.

“Our little boy never ceases to amaze us every, single day.”

Jaide said Spencer, who has performed in the ballet before, was moved to tears when he found out he’d been selected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Smiling Spencer is a rising star.Smiling Spencer is a rising star.
Smiling Spencer is a rising star.

She said: “He cried his little heart out when we told him the news, bless him.

"He said he didn’t think he’d been selected this time but it was something he had been dreaming about.

“We are so unbelievably proud of everything Spencer and his achievements. He’s worn hearing aids from a young age, but he doesn’t let this stop him.

"We cannot wait to watch you perform. He’s our little superstar.”

Related topics:RugbyADHDBirmingham Hippodrome

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.