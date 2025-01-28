Save the date: Music-lovers invited to free festival in Rugby this summer
Hamplified, on Saturday, July 19, features live music and Rugby 7's Tournament.
The line up includes 11 local acts and three dance DJs across three stages, along with ten local rugby teams.
It takes place at Rugby St Andrews RFC in Ashlawn Road from 10am until 11.30pm.
One of the organisers, Rob Low, said: “We hope it’s going to be our best Hamplified yet.
"We’ll be raising money for the Matt Hampson Foundation and other local charities.”
Attractions also include street food village, outdoor bars, face painting, prize draw, OurJay Foundation stalls and activities.
Bands include The Jellyheads, The Rushmore, EGO, Sweet Medusa, Dead Frequency and Solid Bond.
“Turn up, claim your spot and donate to the Matt Hampson Foundation in many different ways on the day,” added Rob.
Keep up to date by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/1560421074571092?locale=en_GB
