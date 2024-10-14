Search on for rising stars of contemporary art to shine at Rugby exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search is on for the rising stars of contemporary art to shine at the Rugby Open 24 exhibition.

Royal Academy of Art members Eileen Cooper and Oona Grimes join the judging panel for this year's Rugby Open, which opens at the Little Elborow Street venue on Saturday, November 30.

Artists can now submit pieces for consideration for the Open, with the overall winner receiving £1,000 and the chance to stage a solo exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Floor One Gallery.

Artists based in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Coventry can enter the Open, with submissions accepted across the arts - including drawing, painting, print, photography, textiles, jewellery, ceramics and sculpture.

The exhibition also incorporates the Rugby Youth Open, for artists aged 14 to 19-years-old, with the winner picking up £250.

Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said: "The Open offers emerging artists the rare opportunity to exhibit works alongside pieces from established artists in a professional gallery setting.

"We're now welcoming submissions and I know our judges cannot wait to discover fresh artistic talent and share it with a wider audience."

A painter and printmaker, Eileen Cooper's work features in art collections across the world, including the Tate Modern, the British Museum and the Dallas Museum of Art.

She was elected a Royal Academician in 2000 and in 2016 was awarded the OBE for services to art and art education.

London-based artist Oona Grimes explores her obsession with language through drawing, clay-making and film.

Grimes secured the prestigious Bridget Riley Fellowship at the British School at Rome in 2018 and was elected a Royal Academician earlier this year.

The Open judging panel also includes the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Simon Ward, local artist Anna Lorimer, owner of the Anna Lorimer Bespoke Framing and Art Gallery in Henry Street, and Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing.

Cllr O'Rourke said: "The Rugby Open provides a fantastic opportunity for contemporary artists to exhibit pieces in a professional gallery and showcase work to members of the Royal Academy of Arts.

"We're looking forward to welcoming both Eileen and Oona to help us judge this year's submissions and select the pieces for this year's Open exhibition."

Submissions for the Rugby Open 24 must be received by 5pm on Monday, November 18.

Artists can enter the Open online, though pieces must be delivered in person to the Art Gallery and Museum.

For full terms and conditions, and to enter, visit: www.ragm.co.uk/rugby-open-2024