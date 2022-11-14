The word on the street is... Rugby Theatre will be bringing a fresh take on the classic tale of Snow White for its panto in January. Bethan Amos, in the pale blue, takes on the lead role and is pictured with some of the other cast members as they break the news about the show.

The countdown is under way to the performances in January, offering slapstick, comedy and fun for all the family.

Director Emma Bright said: “Rugby Theatre is back with the fairest panto of them all – Snow White, who this year is helped in her adventures by seven fearless ninjas. But we need your help to defeat the evil Queen’s plans…”

Snow White and the 7 Ninjas has been written by Rugby Theatre member Kevin Bright and will be the Henry Street venue’s first panto since January 2020, following closure for the pandemic and then refurbishment of the bar and facilities.

Emma added: “This is a must-see for all the family, with all the usual fun and frolics – shouting, booing, clapping and singing along.

“Will Prince Hamilton get his girl? Will the celebration cake be baked on time? Come along to Rugby Theatre to join in the fun and help us save the day.”

The panto runs from January 20-29, with matinee performances at weekends. Tickets are expected to sell out, so the team are urging people to book early. Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on 01788 541234, or on the theatre website.