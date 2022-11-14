Snow White faces new challenge as Rugby Theatre gets set for panto return
It’s a magical part of the Christmas season and after an unexpected interval due to covid, the Rugby Theatre panto is back – ready to delight audiences with what promises to be a fresh and fun take on a classic story.
The countdown is under way to the performances in January, offering slapstick, comedy and fun for all the family.
Director Emma Bright said: “Rugby Theatre is back with the fairest panto of them all – Snow White, who this year is helped in her adventures by seven fearless ninjas. But we need your help to defeat the evil Queen’s plans…”
Snow White and the 7 Ninjas has been written by Rugby Theatre member Kevin Bright and will be the Henry Street venue’s first panto since January 2020, following closure for the pandemic and then refurbishment of the bar and facilities.
Emma added: “This is a must-see for all the family, with all the usual fun and frolics – shouting, booing, clapping and singing along.
“Will Prince Hamilton get his girl? Will the celebration cake be baked on time? Come along to Rugby Theatre to join in the fun and help us save the day.”
The panto runs from January 20-29, with matinee performances at weekends. Tickets are expected to sell out, so the team are urging people to book early. Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on 01788 541234, or on the theatre website.
Meanwhile, this week the theatre is staging a production of The 39 Steps, the frenetic take on the classic Hitchock film. It feature four actors playing almost 100 roles and runs until this Saturday, November 19.