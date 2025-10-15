Spooky comedy will haunt and charm audiences at Priory Theatre in Kenilworth this Halloween

By Oliver Williams
Published 15th Oct 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 13:25 BST
Playwright James Cawood’s latest spooky comedy The Revival is set to haunt and charm audiences at The Priory Theatre in Kenilworth from October 25 to November 1.

The ‘true-to-life play-within-a-play’ follows a group of actors attempting to mount a ghostly drama.

With missed cues, backstage rivalries, and suspiciously supernatural happenings, what could possibly go wrong?

Director Connor Cunningham has promised both chills and chuckles in equal measure.

A rehearsal photo from Revival at The Priory Theatre in Kenilworth. Credit: Priory Theatreplaceholder image
He said: “ We’ve had a blast rehearsing this play.

"It’s a true-to-life comedy about actors trying to hold it all together—and the director falling apart.”

With a witty script from Carwood, a cast of colourful characters, and just the right amount of spectral surprises, the production should offer a delightfully theatrical treat for Halloween week.

Tickets are selling fast for the limited run.

To experience a comedy where the ghosts are not the only ones causing trouble visit www.priorytheatre.co.uk or book tickets from TicketSource on 0333 666 3366.

