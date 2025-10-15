Spooky comedy will haunt and charm audiences at Priory Theatre in Kenilworth this Halloween

Playwright James Cawood’s latest spooky comedy The Revival is set to haunt and charm audiences at The Priory Theatre in Kenilworth from October 25 to November 1.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘true-to-life play-within-a-play’ follows a group of actors attempting to mount a ghostly drama.

With missed cues, backstage rivalries, and suspiciously supernatural happenings, what could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Connor Cunningham has promised both chills and chuckles in equal measure.

A rehearsal photo from Revival at The Priory Theatre in Kenilworth. Credit: Priory Theatre

He said: “ We’ve had a blast rehearsing this play.

"It’s a true-to-life comedy about actors trying to hold it all together—and the director falling apart.”

With a witty script from Carwood, a cast of colourful characters, and just the right amount of spectral surprises, the production should offer a delightfully theatrical treat for Halloween week.

Tickets are selling fast for the limited run.

To experience a comedy where the ghosts are not the only ones causing trouble visit www.priorytheatre.co.uk or book tickets from TicketSource on 0333 666 3366.