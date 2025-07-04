Take That tribute spread a little magic as part of week-long celebration of arts in Rugby

Here’s your chance to enjoy live music, home-grown theatre and a blockbuster film – right here in Rugby.

Fringe Week at Rugby Theatre will see a variety of acts appearing at the historic Henry Street venue, with tickets starting at just £8.

The festival kicks off with the film The Salt Path (July 4-5), starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs as a couple who embark on a 1,000km trek along the South West Coast Path when they are faced with homelessness.

Live music is next on Sunday, July 6, with tribute band Take@That promising an evening that you’ll Never Forget.

Designed to showcase new work written by Rugby dramatists, Black Box Productions takes to the stage on July 10-11.

Each evening involves the presentation of three short plays written by local writers, with this year’s line-up including a one-act farce set in a bathroom; a parents’ evening gone wrong; and a short play looking at the lives of Clementine and Winston Churchill. Audiences can enjoy them all in one night for £8.

Exciting new theatre continues on Saturday, July 12, with a contemporary take on the dark story of Frankenstein. Featuring impressive make-up and prosthetics, live original music and plenty of chilling twists and turns, the production is staged by a new group of local creatives called The Nerve Theatre Company.

The week wraps up with an easy-listen jazz set by Ian Hill’s Rugby Jazz Collective, with a special tribute to the classic works of George and Ira Gershwin on Sunday, July 13.

Rugby Theatre’s joint artistic director Emma Bright said: “We are thrilled to yet again be bringing an eclectic mix of accessible live music, drama and

events to our stage this summer, in order to showcase even more local talent and visiting acts.

Fringe Week runs from July 4-13. Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, or www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.