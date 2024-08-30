'The adventure you've 'Bean' waiting for!' - Youngsters invited to audition for Rugby panto
After last year’s record-breaking panto Aladdin, Five Star Theatre will once again be bringing the festive fun to Rugby this Christmas - and are now looking for young talent to join them on stage for the kids' teams.
Writer, director and dame, Ethan J Smith, said: “Panto season is our favourite time of the year at Five Star and we always love bringing local young performers into the glitter and magic of what we do. Our Kids Teams are always extremely excited about their fabulous costumes and the beautiful scenery on-stage…and also the fantastic dances they get to perform!”
Kids' team auditions will take place on Sunday September 15 at 3pm. No preparation is required. To register your child’s interest, email [email protected]
Jack and the Beanstalk will run from December 20-29 at the Benn Hall.