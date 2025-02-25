The sun will come out in Rugby for youth theatre's production of Annie
RARE Productions, a renowned name in the world of youth theatre, is searching for stars for the Benn Hall show.
Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including ‘Tomorrow’.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.
She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.
With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC.
Auditions for 7-12 years are on Sunday, March 9, from 2pm – 3.30pm; from 3.30pm – 5pm for 13-21 year olds.
Auditions for 7-12 years also take place on Monday, March 10, from 5pm – 6pm and from 6pm – 7pm for 13 – 21 year olds.
They take place at the Benn Hall, Newbold Road, Rugby, where the show will take place from June 26 – 28.
For more information, visit www.rareproductions.co.uk
