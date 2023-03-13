A touring theatre group will present a modern version of the Easter story in two contrasting venues next week.

Oddments Theatre Company will be staging its drama called The Road to the Cross at Dunchurch Baptist Church - and at Rye Hill prison.

The Somerset-based group has a long history of taking its Christian theatre productions into churches, schools and prisons.

With Easter fast approaching, it is out on tour with a piece which goes beyond chocolate eggs and presents a dynamic drama in a modern setting.

A spokesperson said: “This contemporary stage show will make you laugh, cry and reflect as we follow the story of Jesus and his disciples from Palm Sunday to Pentecost.

“Set in the 21st Century, this play challenges the audience to think about the Christian message in a new way. ‘The Road to the Cross’ has an innovative set, with lighting and sound effects, to bring you a visually striking show.”

The full production takes place at Dunchurch Baptist Church, Coventry Road, Dunchurch, at 7.30pm on Friday, March 24. Tickets are £12 in advance via the Oddments website and £14 on the door. It is recommended for those aged 12+.

As part of the visit to the area, the company will also present a shortened version of the play at Rye Hill, one of four prisons it is performing at in March.

