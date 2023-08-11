Theatre review: Multi-talented cast showcase their talents across venues near Leamington and Warwick

A Force to Be Reckoned With (photo by Robling Photography)

A Force to be Reckoned With and Twitchers [at The Folly, Napton, August 10]

Performed by the Mikron Theatre.

Reviews by Charles Essex

Twitchers Harvey Badger, Eddie Ahrens, Rachel Hammond and Hannah Baker (photo by Robling Photography)

The Mikron Theatre’s two shows for 2023, which run concurrently with four new actors playing all the parts and musical instruments, are A Force to Be Reckoned With about women in the police force, and Twitchers, exploring the world of bird watchers and the RSPB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the former, Iris [Hannah Baker] is a jolly hockey sticks new recruit to the police in the 1950s. She conveys a girl guide eagerness, knowing the law verbatim. She maintains her enthusiasm in the face of the cynicism of Sergeant Blake [Harvey Badger] and misogyny from PC North [Eddie Ahrens]. But Iris has an ally in long serving Ruby [Rachel Hammond] who is feisty and brash and ignores the remarks of the men. She wants to do ‘real’ police work, with a special concern for vulnerable women and children.

Act 1 was rather slow, setting the scene and establishing the characters with inevitable overt misogyny and prejudice from the male policemen. After the interval the pace improved and the plot became more interesting involving an abandoned baby. The songs complemented the plot and the cast flawless playing of multiple instruments was very impressive.

Twitchers is set in an RSPB bird reserve, but the plot cleverly moves back across time through 134 years of the RSPB with history, humour and facts about birds, conveying threats to wildlife and the environment without beating us over the head. Marianne McNamara’s direction ensured the plot moved along apace and the sharp dialogue and very clever songs meant that this is the more enjoyable play, with the cast playing multiple roles. Bird Table Glee is a melody with an ingenious parody of musical styles and genres with accompanying choreography, whilst the scene with the three ‘penguins’ is very witty.

Both plays allowed the multi-talented cast to showcase their excellent acting and musical skills.

A Force to Be Reckoned With is at St Mary’s Allotments [CV31 1DP] on Saturday 12/08/23 at 1.30 pm; Hatton Locks Café [CV35 7JL] on Thursday 17/08/23 at 7 pm, and The Bridge House, Lapworth Top Lock [B94 5NU] on Thursday 25/08/22 at 7pm.