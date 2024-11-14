Here’s just a few sparkling events to spread some seasonal smiles.

Please feel free to add your Christmas items in comments.

❆ Rugby’s big Christmas switch on is this Sunday (November 17).

The festive event, delivered by Rugby First on behalf of Rugby Borough Council, will take place between noon and 6pm.

This year’s lights will be switched on by local Olympians – Kimberley Woods, Chelsie Giles and Lauren Henry. As well as the switching on of the lights and a full programme of live music and dance, there will be a funfair, children’s entertainment, street food and stalls.

Activities will take place in North Street, Church Street, Market Place, Regent Street, Henry Street, Albert Street, Bank Street and other areas of the town. Visit www.rugbyfirst.org

❆ Get ready for a festive day of shopping, food, and fun at the Rugby Christmas Market on December 1 starting at 11am. It takes place in Caldecott Park and features more than 30 market stands.

❆ Last few tickets remaining to see A Christmas Carol at Rugby Theatre (from December 6-14). Tickets are £20. Visit https://www.rugbytheatre.co.uk/show/a-christmas-carol/

Enjoy the warm and welcoming atmosphere, mixed with the friendly spirit of the season, and celebrate the best of local talent and creativity.

❆ A Christmas Carol Service is being held at St Andrew’s Church on December 13, from 6pm – 8pm, to raise vital funds for The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS).

The evening will include a performance from St Marie’s Junior School and former Rugby’s Got Talent winner Paul Sammon, along with special guest Madison Matthews who will be performing a variety of Christmas songs on the night. Also, in attendance on the evening will be the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Rajvinder Kaur Gill and Rugby Mayor Simon Ward.

There will also be two special tombolas, a café full of refreshments including mulled wine and an In Memory stall selling candles for reflecting on a loved one and baubles to write a loved ones name on to display.

Tickets are available to book at: https://events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/event/air-ambulance-christmas-carol-rugby

❆ Lighting up the town this Christmas is Rugby First and St Andrew’s Church’s lantern procession. The parade takes place on Saturday, December 14, starting and finishing at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby town centre, with workshops on the day and leading up to the sparkling event.

❆ Santa’s Christmas Cracker show is on Sunday, December 15, at the Benn Hall in Rugby. Various performance times available.

For more information and more events in The Rugby Town visit https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/what-s-on

❆ The Benn Hall in Rugby is to host The BIG Christmas Sing 2024 – Rugby’s biggest and best Christmas concert – on the evening of December 17.

The event brings together The BIG Sing Choir – as seen on Britain’s Got Talent – and four incredibly talented local soloists for a family feast of festive music.

Visit www.tinyurl.com/tbcs24 for tickets.

Would you like your event featured in our gallery? Email [email protected]

1 . Christmas lights switch-on The lights will be switched on this Sunday (November 17). Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Market in the park Head to the park to get your Christmas presents on December 1. Photo: The Rugby Town

3 . Lantern parade Rugby First and St Andrew’s Church hold the town’s lantern procession on December 14. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Christmas Carol at Rugby Theatre Last few tickets remaining. Visit https://www.rugbytheatre.co.uk/show/a-christmas-carol/ Photo: Rugby Theatre