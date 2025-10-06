Uplifting and powerful musical set in the wake of 9/11 is up next at Rugby Theatre

The cast from Come From Away, set in the wake of 9/11. Picture: Martin Pulley.

An uplifting and powerful musical set in the wake of 9/11 is up next from the talented performers at Rugby Theatre.

Come From Away transports audiences to the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 planes carrying 7,000 passengers were forced to land on September 11, 2001.

What unfolds is an inspiring tale of community, kindness and connection in the face of crisis.

"This is a story that celebrates the very best of humanity,” said Mark Tolchard.

"We are honoured to bring this extraordinary musical to the Rugby stage, and share its message of compassion and hope with our community and hearts to strangers from around the world."

The show follows several real-life characters, both locals and passengers, whose lives were deeply affected by the events.

Wrapped up in a fast-paced, 100-minute journey with toe-tapping folk-rock music, the show features just 12 actors playing over 30 characters. They all pay tribute to both the generosity

of the people of Gander and the resilience of the stranded passengers.

“Despite being centred around a tragic moment in history, Come From Away is uplifting, often humorous and ultimately hopeful,” added Mark.

“It celebrates the best of humanity in the face of tragedy, showing how compassion and community can thrive even in the darkest times.

“Join us at Rugby Theatre for a night of extraordinary storytelling, unforgettable music and a powerful reminder of the kindness of strangers.”

Come From Away runs from October 17-25 with matinee performances on both Saturdays. Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, or www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.