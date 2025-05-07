VE Day: Here's what's happening in Rugby to commemorate the 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby borough will be joining towns and cities across the country this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Here’s some of the events happening in our area.

A vintage market takes place at Old Market Place tomorrow (Thursday May 8).

In addition to the vintage market, the VE Day celebration includes free vintage garden games and face-painting, with World War Two re-enactors also on hand to help visitors step back in time to the 1940s.

V.E Day celebrations kicked off at Rugby Spring Fair on Monday. Picture: Warren Strickland.

The VE Day vintage market runs from 3pm to 8pm.

Rugby Borough Council plans to mark VE Day by flying a special 80th anniversary flag at the Town Hall and, at 9.30pm, lighting a Lamp Light of Peace - part of a nationwide campaign to mark the anniversary and remember those who fought for our freedom during the Second World War.

In addition, the council plans to install VE Day and Victory in Japan (VJ) Day 80th anniversary memorial benches at the war memorials at Whitehall Recreation Ground and Hillmorton's High Street, together with a memorial bench near the silhouette statues of soldiers at Bilton's Assheton Recreation Ground.

Rugby Library & Information Centre are offering a free craft workshop on Thursday, May 8.This event focuses on the theme of VE Day and the Home Front. Participants will have the opportunity to create unique brooches inspired by the era.

While VE Day brought conflict to an end in Europe, armed forces remained engaged in fighting in the Asia-Pacific until Japan's surrender on 15 August 1945 - VJ Day - which ended the Second World War.

Rugby library: Behind-the-scenes tours of Home Front collections on May 13.

Additional events include knitting sessions, badge-making, and a community Armed Forces BIG Breakfast and Cadet Drill Competition in Southam (May 10).

Most events are free and drop-in, but a few may require booking.

For full event details or to book a place at an event, contact your local library or visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/local-history-month-4210983