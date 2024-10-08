Watch out, watch out, Michael Myers of Rugby is about...and this time he has company

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 17:29 BST
In the spirit of Halloween, one Rugby man has been cruising the streets dressed as Michael Myers.

Michael Myers is the fictional main character in the cult-classic horror film series Halloween, who escapes the asylum and terrorises his hometown.

But our friend doesn’t want to terrorise anyone, he just wants to provide some entertainment for the people of Rugby.

This time, he’s joined by Ghostface.

Michael Myers Of Rugby and Ghostface.Michael Myers Of Rugby and Ghostface.
Michael Myers Of Rugby and Ghostface.

Michael’s Facebook page says: “Michael has broken out with the help of a robed assailant.

"They are making their way to Rugby town as we speak.”

The scary pair will be out walking the streets of Rugby on October 12, 19, 26 and 29. If you see him, take a picture and share it with us by emailing [email protected]

Find out more about Michael’s antics on Facebook by visiting Michael Myers Of Rugby

