West End theatre duo launch new live entertainment venue near Lutterworth

Launch night at Hall Park Theatre near Lutterworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A top West End theatre duo launched Harborough district’s newest live entertainment venue at the weekend.

Ferris & Milnes raised the curtain at Hall Park Theatre on Hall Lane on the edge of Lutterworth with a bang.

And owner Bradley Woodward, who runs the new operation with his wife Joanna and their daughter Cassie, said they have much more lined up to draw in the crowds.

Hall Park Theatre owners Joanna and Bradley Woodward. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We’ve been planning this new venture for at least eight months.

“And we got off to a cracking start with Ferris & Milne, who were brilliant,” said Bradley, who lives in Lutterworth.

“We had about 100 people turn up - and it was certainly a night to remember.

“We’ve ploughed over £25,000 altogether into new staging, lighting and sound equipment as we’ve set up our new theatre.

Hall Park Theatre. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We are also hoping to get additional grant support from Magna Park just up the road to help us invest even more.

“These are exciting times for us as a family as well as Lutterworth as we get this off the ground.”

Bradley said they are stepping up the pace on the live entertainment front as they already run the highly-successful Future Faces theatre school every Saturday morning.

“We have about 140 gifted youngsters aged all the way through from three to 18 come along from all over the Lutterworth area to do classes in dance and modern ballet.

Opening night with (centre) Bradley Woodward and West End performers Dominic Ferris and Martin Milnes at Hall Park Theatre. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“They give two public performances every year,” he said.

“Our ethos is to help these fantastic children and young people develop their life skills – and have a great time at the same time.

“We have a drag night coming up soon as well as a psychic evening and a ceilidh,” said Bradley.

“We’ve had a lot of input and feedback from local community groups.

Hall Park Theatre bar. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“They are thrilled that we’ve got a lot of brilliant space that they can hire from us and use as well.

“We are totally committed to our new theatre, to the Lutterworth area and to the local people.

“So please stay switched on to our website and we’ll let you know as soon as we are staging exciting new events and new entertainment in the future,” added Bradley.