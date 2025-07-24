What a way to make a livin’! Dolly Parton’s hit musical 9 to 5 comes to Rugby Theatre

What a way to make a livin’! Dolly Parton’s hit musical 9 to 5 will be bursting on to stage at Rugby Theatre from July 30 to August 3.

Performed by Rugby Theatre’s Youth Project, '9 to 5: The Musical' tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of three women – Violet, Judy and Doralee – who band together to take control of their office and stand up to their egotistical, sexist boss.

“9 to 5 is more than a musical – it’s a movement,” says the youth project’s founder Phil Kettle.

“We’re thrilled to bring this story to our stage and share its timeless message of courage, equality and perseverance, all wrapped up in a whole lot of fun.”

The Rugby Theatre Youth Project team behind '9 to 5 The Musical' at Rugby Theatre. (Photo: Martin Pulley).

Rugby Theatre’s Youth Project is open to budding actors, singers and dancers aged between 10 and 21, who stage a high-quality show after just 10 days of rehearsals, guided by a West End team. For those who don’t want to be on stage, there’s also the opportunity to be involved behind the scenes.

“The show has a cameo appearance from Dolly herself, in video clips to explain the background of the main characters,” added Phil.

“We also have a fantastic set design, and the technical crew are being helped by the professional scenery company MI Workshops.

“Tickets are sure to sell out, so don’t miss your chance to tumble outta bed into Dolly Parton’s iconic, feel-good musical!”

9 to 5: The Musical runs from July 30 - August 3, with matinee performances at the weekend. Family discounts are available. See www.rugbytheatre.co.uk or call the Rugby Theatre box office on 01788 541234 for tickets.