Workin' 9 to 5: Young people in Rugby are invited to take part in classic Dolly Parton musical

Young people in Rugby are invited to tumble out of bed and audition for a part in a classic Dolly Parton musical.

Rugby Theatre is inviting rising talent to audition for its summer youth project, which this year will be the iconic show 9 to 5: the Musical.

Written by Dolly Parton, 9 to 5: the Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office – or will

events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Rugby Theatre’s promotions director Wendy Kay, said: “Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this hilarious tale of friendship and revenge.

"With a West End creative team and a live orchestra, the summer youth project offers an unforgettable theatrical experience over the summer holidays.”

The youth project is open to budding actors, singers and dancers aged between ten and 21, with participants putting together a high-quality show after just ten days of intensive rehearsals, guided by a West End director, choreographer and musical director.

For those who don’t want to be on stage, there’s also the opportunity to be involved behind the scenes, in props, scenery, lighting, costumes and more.

Now in its 26th year, Rugby Theatre’s youth project was set up to give young people access to theatre, and to help them develop skills they can take forward into their adult lives.

The youth project runs from July 19 - August 3, and auditions take place on Sunday, February 23. It costs £100 to take part.

For more information and to register interest, see the auditions page at www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.