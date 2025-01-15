World-famous Irish folk band The Dublin Legends bring classics to Rugby in time for St Patrick's Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The group bring their St Patrick’s Celebration Tour to the Benn Hall on Friday, March 14.
Following the sudden death of The Dubliners founding member Barney McKenna in 2012, it was agreed that The Dubliners, as a touring band, would come to an end - and The Dublin Legends were born.
Sean Cannon, Paul Watchorn, Gerry O’Connor and Shay Kavanagh have over 50 years of performing experience between them with The Dubliners and Sean Cannon has been the lead singer with The Dubliners for over 30 of them, taking over from the late Luke Kelly in 1984).
They will perform classic songs and ballads including ‘Fields of Athenry’, ‘Dirty Old Town’, ‘The Wild Rover’ and ‘The Rare Auld Times’.
The gig starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from www.bennhall.co.uk or by ringing the box office on: (01788) 533719.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.