The Grimm Brothers are on their way to Nuneaton

The Very Grimm Brothers will be appearing at The Courtyard next Thursday, May 5, in Unlocked, a widely-acclaimed show that tells of their lockdown fears and woes and washing facilities, the relief of pilates, boot camp, raised beds and how they unlock Castle Grimm's secret.

This combination of poems, songs, music and acting is presented by the double act of Grimm Ade and Grimm John.

In reality that’s Adrian Mealing, a Malvern Poetry Slam Champ who sings à cappella with Men In General, A Fistful of Spookies and The Spooky Men's Chorale – joining forces with John Denton, who wears several musical hats including John Denton's Midnight Band.

The show features numbers such as The Rule of Six, No Mingling Please, The Royal Innoculation, A Digital Christmas, Open Up We're Coming In, We Could Be Happy Here – and many more.