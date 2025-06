You better watch out: Santa Claus is coming to town....with a little help from Rugby Rokeby Lions

Santa Claus is spreading his seasonal sparkle when he visits Rugby on his sleigh in the run up to Christmas.

You better watch out because Father Christmas will be touring Rugby starting from this weekend.

Volunteers from Rugby Rokeby Lions Club are inviting people to meet the big man while helping to raise much-needed funds for local charities.

Staff at Rugby Towbar Centre are supporting the project again.

Santa is stopping off at a number of locations in Rugby.

They said: “Santas sleigh has now left our workshop after some minor lighting repairs and is ready to transpot Santa on his travels.

"And as usual the team at Venture Caravans Limited have also worked their magic giving the sleigh its annual service.”

Track Santa on the date by visiting the Rugby Rokeby Lions Club Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rugbyrokebylions that evening.

Here’s a list of his stop offs:

Saturday, November 30, Fat Face, Elliott's Field, 10am – 4pm

Saturday November 30, Watts Lane area and Lower Street, 5pm – 8pm

Sunday, December 1, Fat Face, Elliotts Field, 10am – 4pm

Monday, December 2, Paddox, Catesby Road, 6pm – 8pm

Tuesday, December 3, Eden Park and Rochberie Heights, starting at Lower Lodge Avenue, 6pm – 8pm

Wednesday, December 4, Paddox, St John’s Avenue area, 6pm – 8pm

Thursday, December 5, Admirals, start The Bear, from 6pm – 8pm

Friday, December 6, Admirals start The Crow Pie, 6pm – 8pm

Saturday, December 7, Asda store Rugby, 10am – 4pm

Saturday, December 7, Woodlands estate, start Fighting Cocks, 5pm – 8pm

Sunday, December 8 – Asda – 10am – 4pm

Monday, December 9 – Wood Street, start at Drovers Court, 6pm – 8pm

Tuesday, December 10 – Bridget Street, Westlands Care Home, 6pm – 8pm

Wednesday, December 11 – Abbots Farm estate, start at the Jolly Abbot, 6pm – 8pm

Thursday, December 12 – Long Lawford, start at the Co-op, from 6pm – 8pm

Friday, December 13 – Boughton Vale, start Campion Way, 6pm – 8pm

Saturday, December 14 – Tesco store, Rugby, 10am – 4pm

Saturday, December 14 – Wolston village, start opposite The Half Moon, 5pm – 8pm

Sunday, December 15 – Tesco store, Rugby, 10am – 4pm

Monday, December 16 – Newbold, Fosterd Road, 6pm – 8pm

Tuesday, December 17 – Brownsover, Parkend, 6pm – 8pm

Wednesday, December 18 – Dewar Close care home, 5.15pm – 5.30pm.

Wednesday, December 18 – Shakespeare Gardens, opposite the Co-op, 6pm – 8pm

Thursday, December 19 – Cawston, Ophelia Close, 6pm – 8pm

Friday, December 20 – Oxford street/Eastlands area – Grosvenor Road, 6pm – 8pm

Saturday, December 21 – Joseph Morris, Bryant Road, 10am – 4pm

Sunday, December 22 – Sainsbury’s store, 8am – 5pm

Sunday, December 22 – Cawston, start at Co-op, 6pm – 8pm

Monday, December 23 - Sainsbury’s store, 8pm – 4pm

Monday, December 23 – Overslade estate, Big Fish, 5pm – 8pm

Tuesday, December 24 – Sainsbury’s store, 8am – 4pm

Tuesday, December 24 – Rokeby and Hillside, start The Griffin, 5pm – 8pm

The Rugby Rokeby Lions Santa Sleigh, a fixture in the town's Christmas calendar, sees Father Christmas tour the town while raising money for good causes.

