There will be an electrifying show of young talent taking over the Rugby Theatre stage next week.

A cast of more than 80 are getting ready to present Grease: The Musical for the theatre’s youth project.

The show is sprinkled with much-loved hit songs as it tells the iconic story of leather-clad Danny and girl-next-door Sandy, who fall in love over the summer holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Sandy transfers to Danny’s high school in autumn, the pair find it hard to revive their feelings after the moonlit summer romance.

Grease is the word for cast members, back, left to right: Adam Ellis who plays Doody; Joshua Womble is Kenickie; Louis Dutton is Roger and Milana Rostohar is Frenchy. Front' left to right: Emily Adamson is Rizzo; Megan Gyles is Sandy; Dexter Robbinson is Danny and Robin Smallwood is Sonny.

You know the plot, people… can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Youth project founder Phil Kettle said: “This feel-good show is bursting with energy and will have you singing along to every song.

“The dazzling performances from Rugby’s talented youngsters will transport audience members back to their own high school days, whether they grew up in the 50s or not!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be the first youth project production since the pandemic and as ever, was open to budding actors, singers and dancers aged between 10 and 21.

They will then put on the show after just ten days of rehearsals, guided by a West End team.

Phil added: “The Youth Project was set up to give young people access to theatre, and to help them develop skills they can take forward into their adult lives.

“About 2,000 youngsters have taken part since the first project in 1997, and by now the oldest student from Annie, our first ever show, will be 47 years old!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grease will run from August 9-13 and totally devoted fans can do the double and watch the film at the open-air screening of the film in Caldecott Park on Tuesday, August 8, before seeing the Pink Ladies, the Burger Palace Boys and the rest of the gang live on stage in Henry Street.

There are matinee performance at weekends, and BSL interpreted performances on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12 (matinee).