Young musicians perform brand new single at Rugby Bikefest

Musicians from Ashlawn School in Rugby will perform their brand new single in the town this weekend.

'Vispatria' will take to the Squirrel Stage at Rugby Bikefest on Sunday at 11.30am.

The teenagers have been working hard on their first single – ‘I Don’t Know You Pick’ – at Rugby Music Centre.

Music centre teacher Andy Walker said: “It's an incredible single, super mature sounding for such a young band.

Vispatria.

"It has been engineered and mixed by Ellis Powell-Bevan at Otterhead studios and produced by Louie Bailie.”

Andy added: “I’m really proud of them all.”

Organisers Rugby First, in collaboration with local motorcycling groups, musicians and Rugby Borough Council have put together an amazing line-up which promises to appeal to all music tastes at Rugby Bikefest.

The festival features two stages in Market Place and Church Street.

It takes place from 10.30am and 4pm.