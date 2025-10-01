Zoe helps more stars shine with launch of second performing arts school in Rugby
Stagecoach principal Zoe Bird is opening a second school in January, which will run on Saturday afternoons from 1.30pm-4.30pm during term time at Rugby Free Secondary School.
Zoe said: “It’s an extremely exciting and busy time for Stagecoach performing arts school Rugby and Daventry, as rehearsals are in full swing for their up and coming event performing at the 02, treading the same boards as the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran.
"We decided to open this new one from January to cater for those children that maybe have other activities on Saturday mornings and are looking for afternoon classes.
"Alongside teaching your child to sing, dance and act, we build confidence that will shape your child for life."
The Ofsted registered provider accepts child tax credit/ childcare vouchers.
Visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/rugby or email [email protected].