Theatre show inspired by Men’s Sheds brings stories of community and connection to Southam

A new theatre production celebrating community spirit, creativity and connection is coming to Southam this November.

Shed Stories, from acclaimed dance-theatre company Casson & Friends, will be performed at Galanos House on Monday 3 November at 7pm, as part of a nationwide tour running from 11 October to 8 November.

The heartwarming and humorous show shines a spotlight on the growing Men’s Sheds movement, a network of more than 1,200 community spaces across the UK where men come together to share skills, make things, repair items, and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat.

Created by choreographer Tim Casson, Shed Stories blends theatre, movement and documentary, drawing on more than 24 hours of real-life interviews with “shedders” – the men who attend and run these community hubs. Through these stories, the show explores themes of mental health, loneliness, ageing, and the joy of making and belonging.

The production’s set pieces have been crafted by Alan Casson, Tim’s father, in his own Men’s Shed, giving the show a truly authentic, community-driven feel.

Founded in 2012, Casson & Friends specialise in “people-powered” performances that connect communities through theatre and dance. Their work has been showcased at venues ranging from Sadler’s Wells Theatre to Glastonbury Festival, and the company is an Associate Company at Lincoln Arts Centre.

Shed Stories is commissioned by Lincoln Arts Centre and Applause Rural Touring, with support from Arts Council England and the UK Men’s Sheds Association.

Tickets for the Southam performance are available at www.cassonandfriends.com/sheds.