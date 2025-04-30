Think squash and racketball are just winter sports? Think again – come try them this May!
We’re opening our courts on the morning of Sunday, 11th May(10am – 1pm) for anyone curious about giving squash or racketball a go. This open morning is ideal for all ages and abilities – complete beginners are especially welcome!
Our coaches and club players will be on hand to introduce you to the games, provide tips, and most importantly, make sure you have a great time. All equipment is provided – just bring clean trainers, comfortable clothes and your energy!
“People often think squash and racketball are just for the colder months,” says Head Coach Steve Townsend, “but these are year-round sports that offer a fantastic workout and a great social atmosphere. Whether it’s your first time picking up a racket or you’re returning to the game, this is a brilliant way to get involved.”
Don’t let the season fool you – squash and racketball are indoor sports that thrive all year long, offering a great way to stay active no matter the weather.
Spaces are limited, so register your interest today and join us on the court!
Kenilworth Squash club, Crackley Lane CV8 2JS