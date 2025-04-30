Think squash and racketball are just winter sports? Think again – come try them this May!

Squash action

Squash and racketball might have a reputation as winter sports – but the truth is, they’re fast-paced, fun, and fantastic all year round. Whether you're looking to boost your fitness, try something new, or just hit something with a racket (in a good way!), now’s your chance here at Kenilworth Squash club, Crackley Lane CV8 2JS.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re opening our courts on the morning of Sunday, 11th May(10am – 1pm) for anyone curious about giving squash or racketball a go. This open morning is ideal for all ages and abilities – complete beginners are especially welcome!

Our coaches and club players will be on hand to introduce you to the games, provide tips, and most importantly, make sure you have a great time. All equipment is provided – just bring clean trainers, comfortable clothes and your energy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People often think squash and racketball are just for the colder months,” says Head Coach Steve Townsend, “but these are year-round sports that offer a fantastic workout and a great social atmosphere. Whether it’s your first time picking up a racket or you’re returning to the game, this is a brilliant way to get involved.”

Rackeball

Don’t let the season fool you – squash and racketball are indoor sports that thrive all year long, offering a great way to stay active no matter the weather.

Spaces are limited, so register your interest today and join us on the court!

Kenilworth Squash club, Crackley Lane CV8 2JS