Think squash and racketball are just winter sports? Think again – come try them this May!

By KTSCC Kenilworth
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
Squash actionSquash action
Squash action
Squash and racketball might have a reputation as winter sports – but the truth is, they’re fast-paced, fun, and fantastic all year round. Whether you're looking to boost your fitness, try something new, or just hit something with a racket (in a good way!), now’s your chance here at Kenilworth Squash club, Crackley Lane CV8 2JS.

We’re opening our courts on the morning of Sunday, 11th May(10am – 1pm) for anyone curious about giving squash or racketball a go. This open morning is ideal for all ages and abilities – complete beginners are especially welcome!

Our coaches and club players will be on hand to introduce you to the games, provide tips, and most importantly, make sure you have a great time. All equipment is provided – just bring clean trainers, comfortable clothes and your energy!

People often think squash and racketball are just for the colder months,” says Head Coach Steve Townsend, “but these are year-round sports that offer a fantastic workout and a great social atmosphere. Whether it’s your first time picking up a racket or you’re returning to the game, this is a brilliant way to get involved.”

RackeballRackeball
Rackeball

Don’t let the season fool you – squash and racketball are indoor sports that thrive all year long, offering a great way to stay active no matter the weather.

Spaces are limited, so register your interest today and join us on the court!

Kenilworth Squash club, Crackley Lane CV8 2JS

KTSCC Squash and Racketball Open Day

