This cracking play deserves a wide audience of all ages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A private video of seventeen year old Jack and his girlfriend appears on social media and inevitably goes viral. Everything the parents had hoped for Jack is at risk and they consider all possible ways to defend him but things are not as clear cut as they initially seemed.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four Minutes Twelve Seconds

Performed at The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Tuesday 08 October 2024.

Director Nicky Cox

Roger Ganner and Natalie Danks-Smith

A moment of youthful foolishness can cause a family’s comfortable life to unravel. But is it a moment or does it reflect a behaviour and attitude much deeper than a solitary moment of indiscretion, and is it just the folly of a callow youth or of his parent(s)?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A-level student Jack is like Abigail of the eponymous Party, who never appears. However Roger Ganner as his father David and Natalie Danks-Smith as Diane are thrown into turmoil following an ‘incident’ allegedly perpetrated by Jack. Diane conveys the angst and protectiveness of a mother towards her son whom she admits she still thinks of as a 9 year old boy and David is all practicalities and realism. The sharp script slowly peels away layers as David and Diane parry and spar and we detect a growing sense that there is more to this. Roger and Natalie have a natural harmony and communication of a long-married couple but events and their reactions keep us gripped as their understanding and involvement gradually unfolds, revealing much about the parents’ characters.

Natalie portrays the distress of a mother who cannot believe her child is not an angel. She meets his best friend Nick [Artie Dobson] hoping to persuade him to confess to his part in uploading embarrassing material on social media. Artie depicts a marvellous teenage awkwardness and discomfiture. There is a slow dawning on Diane that Jack is not perfect, something that David refuses to believe. Natalie and Roger impart the right amount of pretentiousness and conceit as a middle class couple who think they – and Jack – are above the hoi polloi.

Enter Jack’s girlfriend Cara. Fareedat Alexandra gave Cara a self-assuredness combined with anger and intolerance at the injustice of the world to someone in her position. She gives Cara a maturity and emotional intelligence beyond that of the snobbish metropolitan elite parents, who had a conceit similar to those in God of Carnage.

Director Nicky Cox designed the simple set of a modern kitchen, but with clever use of a staircase, and ominous music in the very brief blackouts between scenes, which kept the tempo and time frame tight.

A really sharp and clever script kept the audience guessing right to the end. The Bear Pit deserves full houses for this cracking play.