Three Warwickshire teens join the National Youth Orchestra

Two violinists and a trumpeter from Warwickshire have joined the National Youth Orchestra. The 2025 Orchestra will perform at Warwick Arts Centre on 5 January 2025, as part of the Illuminate tour and tickets will be Free for Teens.

The National Youth Orchestra (NYO) has announced the arrival of the next generation of changemakers in orchestral music, with teenage musicians from across the UK stepping into roles as performers, leaders, and ambassadors. Among them are three talented young musicians from Warwickshire, who will showcase their skills as part of the Orchestra of 2025 at Warwick Arts Centre in a concert that promises to be a highlight of the season.

NYO’s mission is to make orchestral music accessible to all young people, breaking down barriers and creating opportunities through free performances and workshops across the country. From iconic concert venues to local schools and youth spaces, the NYO musicians bring orchestral music to life in every corner of the UK. This year, the orchestra’s Illuminate tour opens with an exciting programme featuring Ravel’s Boléro, Nielsen’s Symphony No. 4, and Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s Catamorphosis, all conducted by Jaime Martín. Tickets for the concert are free for teenagers, as part of NYO's mission to ensure there are no barriers to young people experiencing the power of live orchestral music.

The concert at Warwick Arts Centre will spotlight not only these thrilling works but also the brilliance, passion, and potential of the three Warwickshire musicians who are part of this national ensemble. Their participation exemplifies NYO’s ethos of fostering young talent from across the UK. Audiences will experience the bold textures and evolving orchestration of Boléro, the grandeur and drama of Nielsen’s Inextinguishable Symphony, and the nature-inspired sonic journey of Thorvaldsdottir’s Catamorphosis.

Beyond the concert hall, NYO musicians are also changemakers in their local communities. Each member of the orchestra will lead workshops in primary schools, sharing the transformative power of music with younger audiences. This initiative, alongside the groundbreaking NYO Inspire programme, creates bespoke opportunities for musicians to champion orchestral music and inspire others. In Warwickshire, the three local musicians will take this mission to heart, conducting workshops that demonstrate the life-changing impact of music.

Amidst a challenging landscape for music education, NYO continues to offer vital pathways for aspiring musicians. With hundreds of applications each year, the orchestra identifies not only exceptional talent but also individuals who are passionate about using their skills to benefit others. By prioritizing access and inclusivity, NYO is shaping a future where orchestral music thrives in schools, communities, and the nation’s cultural landscape.

Join NYO at Warwick Arts Centre to support these Warwickshire musicians and their peers in an unforgettable concert that celebrates their artistry and their vision for the future of orchestral music. Tickets are free for teens, ensuring that young audiences can share in the magic and power of live performance. Together, let’s play our part in amplifying a new generation of musical changemakers.