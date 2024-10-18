Time to snap up tickets for festive panto show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are selling fast for a festive pantomime which will raise money for charity in memory of a young girl from Warwick.

Raise The Roof theatre company will perform its original production of ‘The Festive Elves & The Shoemakers’ in Warwick and Leamington Spa from Wednesday 6th to Friday 8th November.

Evening performances will take place on Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th November in the Great Hall at Warwick Castle, followed by a matinee and evening show on Saturday 9th November at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

The pantomime will raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital in memory of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick Gates, who died suddenly in October 2022.

The cast of ‘The Festive Elves & The Shoemakers’ with Donna Bothamley from show sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors

Director and writer Amelia Webster from Raise The Roof theatre company said: “Our show is based on the classic story ‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’, a story from Grimm’s Fairy Tales in which a poor shoemaker receives help from three young elves.

“Our mission as a theatre company is to create brand new shows and exciting opportunities for all, so we have given the story a pantomime makeover, complete with a new plot and twists in the tale.

“The show will also feature original songs sung by our wonderful cast, which is made up entirely of local people.”

The cast will include one of Annabel's closest friends, who now lives in Finland and will be flying over especially to play the role of Aurora, the fairy of the Northern Lights, in the show as a tribute to her.

The show is being supported by sponsorship from Leamington-based Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

Amelia said: “We’re really looking forward to sharing our festive new show with audiences in Warwick and Leamington. Tickets are beginning to run low for some of the shows, so we’d urge theatregoers to book their spot sooner rather than later.

“We’d like to thank everyone at Blythe Liggins for their support, which helps to make the show possible.”

Donna Bothamley, partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “We’re proud to be supporting Raise the Roof for the second year in a row.

“Last year’s show was a huge hit and this year’s looks set to be an even bigger production, with a talented cast of performers bringing this wonderful original piece of theatre to life.”

Tickets are available to book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/raise-the-roof-theatre-co