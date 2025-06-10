Top drawer production of Agatha Christie’s popular play

Graham Mason and Richard Sandle-Keynes

Agatha Christie cited And Then There Were None as her favourite play because of the complexity and difficulty in writing it. There have been numerous film and stage productions so it was going to be interesting to see how The Bear Pit staged this very popular play.

They set the ball rolling in a novel way by having all 10 actors on stage at the onset, and highlighting each in turn with a red spotlight, ominous music and accompanying sound effects hinting at some trauma in each of their lives.The lights came on to reveal an elaborate Art Deco style set with a mezzanine balcony. Guests arrived for a supposed house party but the seeming bonhomie of some characters and reticence of others were masking dark secrets.

Director Penelope Sandle-Keynes did a sterling job of marshalling this large cast and ensuring they interactions were genuine and tense. As the plot developed, they communicated increasing tension and suspicion. Although Christie wrote the dialogue, it needed the cast to make it real and they all did this commendably. The casting was excellent and all did well in their respective roles. Richard Sandle-Keynes was superb as Captain Lombard, a flirtatious louche, alternately insouciant and boastful, while Viv Tomlinson gave a wonderful portrayal as the prim and prudish spinster Miss Brent.

Graham Mason gave [ex] Detective Blore the right amount of shadiness of an ex-copper who had operated on the fringes of the law. This contrasted with Sir Lawrence Wargrave [Brian Darnley], a high court judge. Brian portrayed Sir Lawrence’s gravitas and intellect perfectly as the tension rose with the body count.

Zoe Mortimer

Zoe Mortimer was excellent in one of the largest and most important roles as Vera Claythorne, secretary to the owner of the house. Initially efficient and personable as the guests arrived, she steadily became increasingly distressed as the play progressed. She conveyed panic and hysteria superbly as events evolved.

The Bear Pit set themselves a hard task – and came through with flying colours.This was the best production of And Then There Were None that this critic has seen. None of this full house will have left disappointed.

Tickets from www.thebearpit.org.uk

And Then There Were None

Performed at The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Monday 09 June 2025 [until Sunday 15 June].

Director Penelope Sandle-Keynes