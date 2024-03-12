Top family-friendly activities this Easter unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A weekend of free family activities to celebrate Shakespeare Week’s 10th anniversary, a new exhibition exploring Warwickshire’s waterways, and a big brick build at Kenilworth Castle are among the top affordable things to do in south Warwickshire this Easter.

With the school Easter holidays taking place between Monday 25 March and Friday 5 April, the tourism body for south Warwickshire - Shakespeare’s England - has unveiled a list of some of the top quirky and affordable attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sample a weekend full of free fun, games and merriment to mark Shakespeare Week

An Easter egg hunt is taking place at British Motor Museum (29 March to 1 April)

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) is welcoming visitors to Henley Street in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March between 10am and 4pm for free fun, games and merriment - all inspired by the incredible women in William Shakespeare’s life.

Saturday 23 March sees live performances of a Romeo & Juliet-inspired parkour dance, while the Tudor Fool School’s jester will also be in town during both days wowing visitors with his juggling, magic, and comic timing; as will a series of “make-and-take” Tudor activities, such as fabric weaving and making clay money pots.

For more information about the weekend visit www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/shakespeare-weekend-2024 - and for more details on separate paid-for activities inspired by the women in Shakespeare’s life, visit www.shakespeare.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All aboard the new “Tales from the Riverbank” exhibition at Market Hall Museum, Warwick

Families can put their toy brick-building skills to the test at Kenilworth Castle

This free exhibition launches on Friday 23 March and explores the unexpected and extraordinary stories of life on (and in!) Warwickshire’s rivers, canals and waterways – looking at modern water predators such as pikes, otters and water birds that are the descendants of dinosaurs, ancient sharks and sawfish.

The exhibition also explores William Shakespeare’s relationship with Warwickshire’s waterways, and features celebrity costumes from the Royal Shakespeare Company worn by Dame Judi Dench and David Tennant.

The exhibition is open until Saturday 18 January 2025. For more information about Market Hall Museum visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/about-the-museum-service/market-hall-planning-your-visit

Chick hatching at Becketts Farm

Explore the Lunt Roman Fort near Coventry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn about the chick-hatching process, and if you time it right, watch an egg hatch. Lambs, ewes, miniature goats and chickens are also on site for children to meet. Open Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7 between 10am and 3pm; admission is £3 per person, while under-1s go free.

Children’s two-hour cooking classes – which will involve making pizza and chocolate nest cupcakes are also taking place on selected dates. £25 per child.

For more information about booking tickets to Becketts Farm visit www.beckettsfarm.co.uk

Kids eat free

Between Monday 25 March and Sunday 7 April, one child can dine for free from the dedicated kids menu when accompanied by an adult ordering a Main Course at the award-winning Stratford-upon-Avon pub, The Coach House, which is based in Rother Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A children’s Easter egg hunt is taking place on Good Friday at The Coach House between 11-6pm, followed by an Easter egg hunt for adults between 6-9pm – with both offering prizes. For more information visit www.thecoachhousestratford.co.uk

The AA 3-star Charlecote Pheasant Hotel is also running a “kids eat free” offer during the Easter holidays, where one paid adult meal can be accompanied by one free child’s meal. To book, call 01789 335 960.

Participate in Spoon Wars II at Lunt Roman Fort

Explore essential features of Roman Forts – such as the granary building, the ramparts and gyrus – at this partially-reconstructed fort on the outskirts of Coventry, and while you’re there, have a go at crafting your own mini spoon warrior – with all materials provided.

The fort – and spoon warrior making – is open between Monday 25 March to Thursday 28 March and Tuesday 2 April to Thursday 4 April between 10am and 3pm. Prices start from £3 for children and £3.75 for adults and can be booked viawww.luntromanfort.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immerse yourself in a puzzle-based adventure of dinosaurs, dragons and unicorns

Families and fantasy lovers can explore the Easter edition of WonderWorld at Magic Alley in Stratford-upon-Avon during the school Easter holidays, starting from Saturday 23 March.

Navigate through an intricate maze of puzzles and challenges, encounter mighty dinosaurs that once roamed the earth to majestic dragons and magical unicorns. There is also an opportunity to dress up and take photos enabling you to capture memories of your magical adventure.

WonderWorld is recommended for children over 6, but children age 4 and 5 are able to accompany older relatives and friends to take part in the Easter dinosaur egg hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is £8 for those aged six and over, and £6.50 for four and five-year-olds, and can be booked online viawww.magicalleystratford.com/events

Bring history to life at the new “Big Brick Build” at Kenilworth Castle

For the first time, families can put their toy brick-building skills to the test at Kenilworth Castle by building a garden fit for a queen – as Robert Dudley tried to do to impress Elizabeth I more than 450 years ago.

Once visitors have worked their magic, the Castle’s brick builders will put the creations together, creating an amazing mini version of the gardens, for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Brick Build runs between Friday 29 March and Sunday 7 April, 10am to 5pm. A family ticket of two adults and up to three children is £41.50 and can be booked via www.english-heritage.org.uk

For £2 extra per child, families can also take part in the castle’s Easter adventure quest and hunt for clues in the castle grounds, track down Easter eggs and get rewarded with a tasty chocolate treat.

Explore some of Britain’s fastest cars at the British Motor Museum, 23 March to 14 April

Go on a racing driver tour where children can join characters for an interactive journey through the Museum’s collections. Along the way, they will learn more about some of the Museum’s greatest speed machines, and what makes a car truly fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other activities include a challenge to find the fastest car in the Museum, along with the option to decorate their own mini car in the Learning Hub.

Visitors during Easter weekend (29 March to 1 April) can also enjoy an Easter egg hunt around the Museum’s collection.

Museum entry is £43 for a family in advance. For more details visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/easter-holiday-activities

Re-trace Shakespeare’s footsteps in Stratford-upon-Avon

Make the most of the milder weather with a walk with a difference from the award-winning guided tour company, Stratford Town Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-hour Town Walk takes visitors on a journey from Shakespeare’s birthplace to his grave via the spine of Stratford-upon-Avon, taking in various Shakespeare buildings, the River Avon, Royal Shakespeare Theatres and more.

The Town Walk starts at 11am every day of the year. Tickets are £10 for adults while under-8s go free, and can be booked via www.stratfordtownwalk.co.uk

A day at the races where under-18s go free

Warwick Racecourse is hosting an afternoon of jump racing action on Thursday 4 April. As well as seven races, there will be a Punch and Judy show, balloon modelling, spring crafts and face painting among other games. Gates open at 11.40am, with the last race scheduled for 5.10pm. Adult admission is £20, while under-18s go free, and can be booked via www.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Bring imaginations to life during Compton Verney’s 20th anniversary year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Compton Verney’s 20th anniversary celebrations, on 21 March 2024, a major new sculpture park will open in their grounds with works by eight contemporary artists.

The sculpture park will include works from leading UK-based artists such as Sarah Lucas, who often uses ordinary objects to challenge sex, class and gender, and Permindar Kaur, who commonly uses domestic items to question the meaning of “home.”

Elsewhere, the venue’s historic Adam Hall is being transformed into a creative studio between Tuesday 26 and Friday 29 March, where young budding artists are being encouraged by contemporary art group, Leap Then Look, to experiment with different materials and art techniques. The space is open between 10.30am and 4pm each day.

Adult admission is £18, while under-18s go free. For a full breakdown of Compton Verney’s comprehensive Easter activities visit www.comptonverney.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover the enchanting world of Fairy Folk and Fearless Knights at St Mary’s Guildhall, 23 March to 7 April.

Embark on an exciting Fairy Door Trail throughout the historic Guildhall – situated in the historic Cathedral Quarter – where visitors of all ages can unravel clues and seek out hidden fairy doors.

Families seeking even more thrills can immerse themselves in Knight School every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A resident knight will train aspiring warriors in traditional swordplay and strategic defence against mythical beasts. Sessions take place at 10am, 11:30am, and 2:30pm.

Admission is £16 for one adult and three children and can be booked via stmarysguildhall-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows

Egg-cellent activities at Fairytale Farm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a picturesque journey to the Cotswolds to family visitor attraction Fairytale Farm to get into the Easter spirit.

Here, families will be greeted with Easter garden games including navigating an obstacle course using bunny hop sacks, bean bag tossing and easter egg and spoon racing – as well as an Easter-themed game of scrabble where giant eggs with letters attached have been misplaced and are in need of re-arranging.

Budding magicians can also secure a spot on a magic workshop on the afternoon of Monday 1 April on a first come, first served basis.

For more information about Fairytale Farm, and to book tickets which start from £7.19 per person, visit www.fairytalefarm.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the largest bird of prey display in the UK at Warwick Castle

Set in a bespoke arena on the banks of the River Avon, The Falconer’s Quest sees 60 different birds from all corners of the world swooping, looping and winging their way towards you – some of which have wing spans of nine feet.

Elsewhere, The Legend of the Trebuchet also returns in an action-packed show, where Britain’s largest working siege machine tries to defend Warwick Castle.